Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

SYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.33 and a beta of 1.81. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.24 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,175. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $125,383.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,183.44. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 50.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 19,307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

