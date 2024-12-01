Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) & Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Taitron Components”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $2.00 million 1.65 -$10,000.00 $0.19 7.32 Taitron Components $4.34 million 3.74 $1.85 million $0.23 11.74

Taitron Components has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology. Rubicon Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taitron Components, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taitron Components has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -29.90% -122.29% -47.56% Taitron Components 30.95% 7.87% 7.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Taitron Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Taitron Components shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of Taitron Components shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taitron Components beats Rubicon Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology



Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It serves defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Bensenville, Illinois.

About Taitron Components



Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic allies with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

