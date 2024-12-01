Talen Energy (TLN) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Talen Energy to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talen Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.55 billion $613.00 million 11.48 Talen Energy Competitors $1,260.42 billion $583.49 million 4.93

Talen Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talen Energy. Talen Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Talen Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Talen Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Talen Energy Competitors 1080 4775 4630 94 2.35

Talen Energy currently has a consensus price target of $210.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.90%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 1.00%. Given Talen Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talen Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy 50.48% 8.59% 3.13% Talen Energy Competitors 0.96% 7.17% 1.30%

Summary

Talen Energy beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

