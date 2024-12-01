Telsey Advisory Group Increases Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $26.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 29.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

