Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 658.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tenable by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 11.1% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $135,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,182,823.30. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $226,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,273.34. This represents a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $862,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

