Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tenable were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 84.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in Tenable by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $196,596.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,363.12. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $100,139.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,415.12. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $862,879. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Tenable Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.98 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 0.83.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

