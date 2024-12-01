TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading 7.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.82. 5,560,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 21,271,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Canada downgraded TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

TeraWulf Stock Up 8.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $22,443,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $20,532,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $9,948,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $9,301,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter worth about $9,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

