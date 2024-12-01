Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 million, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 146,541 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $501,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 944.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

