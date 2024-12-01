Tharisa’s (THS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.53) price target on the stock.

LON:THS opened at GBX 69 ($0.88) on Thursday. Tharisa has a 12 month low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.10 ($1.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84. The firm has a market cap of £203.69 million, a P/E ratio of 328.57 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is 952.38%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

