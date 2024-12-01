The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Update

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,550,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 18,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.11.

Boeing Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $155.44 on Friday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -16.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 289.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,296.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,472 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

