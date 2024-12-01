The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $125.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of DSGX opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $118.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 143.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

