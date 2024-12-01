The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,068 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Veren were worth $24,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRN. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veren in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veren in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Veren during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veren in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Veren in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Veren in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veren from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Veren Stock Performance

Shares of VRN opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Veren Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.17.

Veren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

About Veren

(Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.