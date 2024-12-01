The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOHFree Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $25,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 516.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 43.0% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.17.

MOH stock opened at $297.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.00. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.69 and a twelve month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

