The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,702 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities worth $25,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $234.00 to $233.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $235.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.37 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $734.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Insider Activity

In other AvalonBay Communities news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $5,532,538.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,239 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,689.33. This trade represents a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

