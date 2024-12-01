The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.57% of Integer worth $24,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Integer by 8,933.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 3,688.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average of $124.45. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.59 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.75.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

