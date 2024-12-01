The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 200,013 Shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 47.85% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHCB. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 8,577.2% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,607,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,446,000 after purchasing an additional 67,817,309 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.