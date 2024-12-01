The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,192 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $24,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

STZ opened at $240.95 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.76 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.74%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $6,089,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,800.92. This represents a 77.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,956 shares of company stock worth $46,058,091. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.