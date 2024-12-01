The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,772,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,335,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,275,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $214.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.68. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.11 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $225,236.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,468,842.85. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,546 shares of company stock worth $5,345,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

