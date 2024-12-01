The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.47.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,698,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13,309.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $140,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,272 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TJX opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.36. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
