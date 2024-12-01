The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Westaim Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WEDXF stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. Westaim has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.