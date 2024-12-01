The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Westaim Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of WEDXF stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. Westaim has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.70.
Westaim Company Profile
