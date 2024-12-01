Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 60,899 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Revolve Group by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 280,151 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 12,630.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 178,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 138,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Barclays upgraded Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

RVLV stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,360. The trade was a 39.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,870,621 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

