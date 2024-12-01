Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dover were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Dover by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dover by 975.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $205.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. Dover Co. has a one year low of $139.93 and a one year high of $208.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 54.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

