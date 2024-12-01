Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,538,000 after buying an additional 13,227,884 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $12,360,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 241.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,643,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,473,000 after acquiring an additional 995,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,593,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 849,680 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $10.91 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $77,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,197,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,914,237.12. This represents a 17.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,904. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,562,402 shares of company stock worth $78,043,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

