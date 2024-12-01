Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,328.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146.8% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $149.53 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.21 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average is $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.