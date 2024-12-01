Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.36 Million Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TechTarget by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 495,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in TechTarget by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 351,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 267,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

TechTarget Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $32.11 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $58.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.