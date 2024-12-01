Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.39 Million Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7,720.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $300,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $46.98 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.1594 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.