Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 256,591 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $7,459,100.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,335,313.10. This trade represents a 30.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,040,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,557.40. This trade represents a 25.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,693 shares of company stock worth $10,964,251 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.61 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.94.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

