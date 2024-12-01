Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Clorox were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Clorox by 10.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $6,523,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Clorox by 140.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $167.17 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.39. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.