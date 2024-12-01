Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,712,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,767,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 85,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXP opened at $97.18 on Friday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1 year low of $71.26 and a 1 year high of $97.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $320.69 million, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.