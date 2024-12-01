Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 472.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial lowered shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEO

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.