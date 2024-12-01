Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,415 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

