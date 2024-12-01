Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 386 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 548.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average is $102.55. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,075. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

