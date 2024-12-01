Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 62,228 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,228 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,681 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $398,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $2,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,838.58. This trade represents a 54.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,525.50. This represents a 13.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,677,309 shares of company stock worth $43,283,184 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

