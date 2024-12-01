Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.66.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Insider Activity

TTD opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 210.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $132.65.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $125,534,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013,047 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after buying an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 10,856.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Trade Desk by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,275,000 after acquiring an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

