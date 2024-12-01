Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 113.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

