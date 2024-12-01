TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives $48.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 127.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TCBK opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.54. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

