Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 201.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $386.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.37.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.58.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

