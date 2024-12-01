Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $2.80. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 500,987 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 3.6 %

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 41.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 567.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,887,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 13.7% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Further Reading

