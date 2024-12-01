Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $61.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.84 on Thursday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.4755 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 56.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Unilever by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

