Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

UNB stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 26th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 74,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

