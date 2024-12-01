United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Update

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
United Health Products Price Performance
UEEC stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. United Health Products has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
About United Health Products
