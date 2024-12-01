United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Update

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

United Health Products Price Performance

UEEC stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. United Health Products has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

