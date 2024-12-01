Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 86.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $205.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.70 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.82 and a 200-day moving average of $207.09.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

