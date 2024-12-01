Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 1,250,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,649,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective (up from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -138.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 78.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,956,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,468 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,643,000. Segra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,036,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 1,806,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 712.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,821,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 961.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.