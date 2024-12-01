Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 367.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $3,894,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

