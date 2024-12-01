VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.47% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 54,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

