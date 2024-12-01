VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

