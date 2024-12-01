Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $376.17 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $282.89 and a one year high of $377.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.