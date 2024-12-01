Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

MGC stock opened at $216.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.46. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $161.92 and a 12-month high of $216.77. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

