Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in November

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,400 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 523,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,866,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Verano Stock Down 4.7 %

VRNOF stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $504.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Verano had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $216.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verano will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRNOF

About Verano

(Get Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.