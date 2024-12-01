Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,363 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vertiv by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $127.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $145.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 80.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,451 shares of company stock worth $26,699,153. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

